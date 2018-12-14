Bright Spot: Local girls land starring roles in ‘Waitress’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On November 2, dozens of little actresses gathered at the Orpheum Theatre to audition for the role of Lulu in the show “Waitress.”

The musical tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie baker stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation is her daughter Lulu. Five-year-old Katherine Thompson is one of the little girls who will play the role.

“I’m really excited.”

Katherine is a student at Midtown Montessori and takes ballet classes at Collage Ballet Conservatory.

“It’s my first time being in a show.”

Katherine will alternate the role with four-year-old Elizabeth Kellet. Her mom told WREG the entire family was excited to learn Elizabeth had snagged a role.

“I would say this exceeded our expectations. She’s done a ballet recital and has sung at church, but we went on this audition as a lark really because there were 40 other wonderfully talented, cute little girls.”

Elizabeth also liked the perks of her new gig at the Orpheum.

“I guess the most exciting thing was when we told her she was going to get paid and have her own dressing room.”

The audition day was long and the girls along with their anxious parents didn’t really know what to expect.

“We researched a little on the internet to prepare for the audition and then showed up for that one day and they sent us a video.”

Now that Katherine and Elizabeth have been chosen they’re now focused on opening night.