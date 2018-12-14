× Jonesboro K-9 officer released from vet after he was shot four times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas K-9 officer wounded in a shooting earlier this week is going home thanks to his bulletproof vest.

Gabo, a K-9 officer in Jonesboro, Arkansas, was shot four times during a standoff Friday night.

The Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 posted video of Gabo the dog on Facebook Friday night as he was released from a veterinarian’s office.

The canine officer looks alert and ready to go back to work.

A veterinarian told the department the injuries were severe, with bruising around his lungs and damage to his liver.

Gabo still has some recovery time ahead but is expected to make a full recovery.