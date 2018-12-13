× Three suspects arrested after Whitehaven drug bust, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken into custody after a drug bust in Whitehaven.

According to police, officers were conducting surveillance on a home in the 4800 block of Leonard Road on Wednesday when they saw Geremy Johnson and Aurdy Lovett pull up in a purple Lincoln. They left the car running and went inside.

Ten minutes later a detective showed up on the scene with a search warrant and officers made entry into the home.

After searching both the home and at least two of the vehicles on the scene officers recovered more than $16,000 in cash and massive amounts of marijuana, crack cocaine and oxycodone pills. They even found a gun that had reportedly been stolen.

To make matters worse, officers said there were at least two toddlers living in the home surrounded by drugs.

Johnson and Lovett was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.

Brittany Jones – the owner of one of the vehicles searched by authorities- also faces the same charges.