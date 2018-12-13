× Three arrested in Germantown shoplifting incident that left officer injured

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Three people are in custody Thursday after a shoplifting incident at a Germantown Old Navy store last weekend that ended in shots fired and a police officer dragged by a car.

Larissa D. Bowman, 27, of Memphis; Jameelah Spencer, 19, of Memphis; and Marquavious D. Readus, 20, of Memphis are charged with shoplifting over $1000, aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Germantown police responded to the store at 7720 Poplar Avenue for a shoplifting call Dec. 8.

Once officers made the scene they saw the three suspects get into a silver four-door sedan and tried to stop them. In the process, one of the responding officers became entangled in the door and was dragged by the driver at a high rate of speed from the scene. Germantown police confirmed the officer fired his weapon before falling from the vehicle. The officer is expected to be OK.