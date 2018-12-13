× Students to work alongside professionals to help redesign Memphis riverfront

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An internationally renowned architecture and urban design firm is getting some help from local students for the redesign of Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis.

Studio Gang launched a Youth Design Leadership Program with high school students from north and south Memphis to work alongside the design team, participate in monthly design workshops, and attend site visits and public engagement sessions that will directly contribute to the final designs of Memphis` riverfront.

The goal is to not only help redesign the 25 acres, but also give the youth involved an excellent opportunity to work alongside some of the best in the business while giving them a sense of ownership and pride in the city.

Students will receive a stipend and the program will end in the spring with an exhibition of their work.