× Sheriff: Tennessee shelter manager charged after photos of starving dog circulate online

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Authorities say photos of a starving dog at a Tennessee shelter have circulated on Facebook and now the former manager is charged with animal cruelty.

News outlets report Kylar is at least one animal 44-year-old Terry Starnes is accused of endangering at the Friends Animal Shelter in Newport. A Cocke County Sheriff’s Department statement says Amy Huff filed a complaint after seeing the images of the redbone coonhound.

Huff, a volunteer with a local rescue nonprofit, says Kylar weighed 31 pounds (14 kilograms) last month, but should be at least 70. She says he’s recovering at a foster home until he’s ready for adoption and is up to 54 pounds.

Starnes was arrested Monday. Shelter president Anne Fontaine says it’s unfair because Starnes is working with few funds, little help and too many animals.

To see the photos, click here.