Children, adult critically injured after becoming trapped inside wrecked car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders are on the scene of a serious cash near New Allen Road and Frayser Bouelvard.

According to Memphis police, a vehicle struck a tree resulting in three individuals becoming trapped inside.

A hospital wing helicopter was requested along with two rescue trucks.

Two children were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital while the adult was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

At last check all three were in critical condition.

WREG has a crew headed to the scene.