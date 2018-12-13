× Police: Man wearing gas mask tries to rob Family Dollar store in front of deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wearing a gas mask and carrying a hammer was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a Family Dollar store right in front of a Shelby County deputy.

A witness told police she was working in the front of the store when a man entered donning a gas mask. He then walked to the register and began beating a hammer on the counter. While waiving the weapon around, he demanded the woman hand him money from the register.

In the process he even threatened to kill her.

Unfortunately for him a Shelby County deputy was also in the business at the time and heard the victim screaming. That officer immediately pulled his gun and demanded the suspect drop his weapon and get on the ground.

The suspect complied and was detained until Memphis police arrived.

Police later identified the suspect as Travon Blake. He was charged with aggravated robbery.