Police investigating after man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center after a shooting Thursday in South Memphis.

According to authorities the incident happened in the 1900 block of Rile.

They didn’t release the man’s condition, but told WREG the victim was able to make his way to the 1900 block of Farrington for help.

The suspect was reportedly driving a white Dodge Durango.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.