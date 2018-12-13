New Baptist Memorial Hospital opens its doors in Crittenden County

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — For the first time in four years, patients in Crittenden County won’t have to come to Memphis for hospital care. The new Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden officially opened its door Thursday morning.

Under construction for the past two years, the 65,000 square foot facility on North 7th Street will begin accepting patients at 7 a.m. It will offer vital medical services to communities like West Memphis, Marion and Earle.

This is also the first time Crittenden County has had an emergency room since Crittenden Regional Hospital closed back in 2014. For the last four years patients had to be transported across the the river to Memphis for emergency medical care.

The new hospital was built using money collected from a special sales tax that was approved by voters.

On Facebook, Crittenden County judge Woody Wheeless thanked citizens for their support.