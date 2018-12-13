× Memphis library hopes to expand service with mobile technology van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you can’t make it to us, we’ll come to you. That’s the concept behind a new Memphis Library mobile tech van.

It’s something that you should see hitting the streets soon.

Inside the new city of Memphis library system ‘Start Here’ mobile technology van is a 3-D printer, multiple laptops and flat screen TV.

“Not everybody has access to a library and that’s why we are able to step in and kinda bring library services and programming to where they’re at,” explained program team manager Melissa Sierra.

The whole idea behind the van is to park it at a place like a community center, a focal point of a neighborhood so it’s at a spot that people in the area can easily get to.

” We’ll go wherever,” explained Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

The van will serve the young, the old, the immigrant community and those who might have a tough time making it to a standard library.

“We’ll offer one on one assistance with laptops and tech pads with citizens,” said Strickland.

The van is all about connecting with people who need a little help.

“People that need to access government forms, taxes, benefits, anything and they’ve never used a laptop or even on their cell phone they’re not sure how to pull up those documents and that’s what we want to do how to access those things and get the benefits they deserve and need,” Sierra explained.

The program was developed by 10 library and city staff members. Sierra said multiple entities like the city and Friends of the Library are pitching in the money to get the program up and running.