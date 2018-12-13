Live at 9: United Way tax help, Memphis history & Christmas at Elvis Presley’s Graceland

United Way’s free tax prep

Here in the Mid-South families often struggle to make ends meet. So, they can’t fork over a lot of money when it comes to getting their taxes done. That’s where the United Way of the Mid-South can help.

Author Chat with Samantha Crespo and Kevin Kane

Memphis is a unique city and two people who know that very well have decided to put pen to paper. Samantha Crespo and President and CEO of the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau Kevin Kane joined us to talk about the new book “Memphis: 200 Years of Heart and Soul”.

Christmas at Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Elvis Presley’s Graceland at Christmas features several days of holiday music and activities, including three live concerts.

One of those concerts combines a 32 piece orchestra along with local musicians and performers.

The event will be under the musical director of conductor Robin Smith of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and London Symphony Orchestra.