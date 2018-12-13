Holidays leave homeless Memphis mother, kids out in the cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays are filled with celebrations and being surrounded by loved ones, but it`s also a tough time for people going through financial hardship.

One single mother in Memphis is getting some help, though, after she says she's had nowhere to go but the streets.

"It's so hard," said Sacora Murrell, who says these past few months have been her worst. "Me and my children are currently homeless."

Her three kids, ages 6, 8 and 19 months old, have been sleeping in her car. Murrell says they stay in the Ridgeway police station parking lot at night for safety, and she panhandles during the day.

"It's so hard staying out of my car with my babies and then having to ask people to help me. It takes all of me to do that and people look down on me because of it."

She says they were put out on the streets after she got into an argument with her children's father.

Murrell says she tried to go to several shelters around the city but they were been full or haven`t gotten back to her.

"Another issue is in my prior years, I got into a little trouble, so that's been, in trouble in the past, that kind of stops you from getting a home or a house," she said.

In 2013, she was charged for facilitation of aggravated robbery and theft, saying she made poor decisions in order to get money for her kids.

"My children shouldn't have to suffer for what I've done in the past. Considering it's been five to six years that I've been out of trouble and taking care of my children."

She turns to her faith to keep her going.

"It's stressful. It's very hard, but I thank God for giving me strength to endure."

After WREG met Sacora Murrell, we reached out to the Salvation Army. They were able to take her and her children in.

Advocates say shelters are more full this time of year with the cold weather and holidays. If you or someone you know needs shelter, call MIFA's emergency hotline at 901-529-4545.