'Do you want to die?': Suspect accused of pulling gun on store owner over $4 worth of sodas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was taken into custody on Wednesday after police say she stole two 2-liters of soda from a convenience store and then held the owner at gunpoint.

The owner of Klondike Food and Deli in the 1200 block of Jackson called police after the alleged incident happened. He told police the woman came into the store, grabbed a two-liter Coca-Cola and a two-liter Sprite, and then proceeded back out of the door.

The man said he followed the suspect outside and that’s when she pulled a gun out of her car and pointed it at him.

“Do you want to die?” she asked.

She then got into her car and took off.

But it didn’t take police long to catch her. As officers were taking a statement from the owner, the woman returned to the scene and went to the laundry mat right next door.

The owner pointed the woman out and officers took her into custody.

Police identified the woman as Latoya McDougle.She was charged with aggravated assault and theft of property.

The total cost for the sodas was just $3.98.