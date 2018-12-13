× Collierville man convicted in elderly couple’s deaths

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville man was convicted on reckless vehicular homicide charges last week following a crash back in 2017.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office the accident happened on October 4, 2017 at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Bray. John and Gearldine Longworth were reportedly turning at the intersection when a GMC Sierra accelerated through the red light and hit their car.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle – Parker Jackson – was going 72 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone when he hit the couple’s vehicle.

The 19-year-old was convicted last week on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in January.