Berclair mother says she was carjacked while getting kids ready for school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A mother said she was carjacked while getting ready to take her children to school Wednesday morning on Elizabeth Lane in Berclair.

The mother told police a teenage boy walked up to her window and motioned to his jacket pocket like he had a weapon.

She said he and his two buddies then carjacked her.

The entire incident was witnessed by a man in a church parking lot across the street.

Brenda Adams said she's not surprised what happened to her neighbors.

"Oh yeah, that's why there's no vehicle in my driveway. I had two different trucks and they stole both of them," she said.

She said one of those two trucks was taken while she was in the hospital.

"I had to go in for double lung cancer surgery. When I came back, the truck was gone," she said.

Later on, less than a quarter-mile away on Avon and Violet, neighbors saw a growing police presence.

"You know, it's kids. I don`t know what happened," said Maria Hernandez. "I saw just one, but when I go down the street, another was coming."

Officers said they found the trio of teens and took them into custody.

Adams heard the news from a friend.

"She said there was a vehicle that looked like their white one over there parked. She didn't know what was going on," she said. "It's getting pretty bad."