Woman decorating elderly parents’ home flashed by fake good Samaritan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pretending to be a good Samaritan was taken into custody on Tuesday after a woman claims he showed off more than she wanted to see.

The woman told police she was helping her elderly parents set up Christmas decorations in front of their Pera Drive home when an unknown man approached her.

At first he asked if he could help with the decorations. As time went by, the suspect began flirting with the woman, asking her questions and overall just making her feel uncomfortable. She said she eventually went to the garage to get away from him.

When she returned the man was standing in her parents’ front yard with his pants down.

The man, who was later identified as 48-year-old Rodney Moore, was eventually taken into custody down the street after officers caught him peeking into another neighbor’s home.

He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.