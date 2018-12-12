Two men accused of looting scooters from boxcar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are accused of trying to make a getaway with $4,000 worth of scooters from CSX railway cars, but investigators were waiting for them.

It happened on York Avenue in Midtown where several tiny houses are under construction next to some railroad tracks. Police say three people came to steal scooters off a CSX train stopped there Tuesday.

Memphis officers and CSX railway police had the tracks under surveillance following a rash of recent train burglaries and got lucky when they say they spotted two men breaking into several boxcars and a third near a getaway vehicle.

Marquesio Cooper and Acy Talley are both charged with 12 counts of burglary of a boxcar and theft of property. Police say Talley admitted to breaking into the train.

The third person got away. Officers say they found the stolen items stacked near a house.

people who work in this area not surprised to hear about it.