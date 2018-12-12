× Suspects charged after getting caught breaking into trains, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A surveillance detail following a string of train burglaries caught several men breaking into train cars overnight. Two of those suspects were captured, police said.

Officers didn’t give any details on the recent rash of crimes, but stated they partnered with CSX Railway Police on Tuesday to conduct surveillance at the York Avenue train tracks. While keeping an eye out, a CSX train stopped at that location and three men were seen opening the boxcars.

One of them – Marquesio Cooper- walked to a Chevrolet Tahoe about a block from the tracks while his buddies continued to remove items.

Cooper was detained at his vehicle without incident. The other two men saw police and took off running. One of them – Acy Talley – was detained by police after a short chase.

In all, authorities said the men broke into 12 boxcars and removed $4,000 worth of Razor scooters and accessories.

The third suspect was not identified.