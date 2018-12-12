× Shelby County Schools names Joris Ray as interim superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Joris Ray has been named by school board members as the new interim superintendent of Shelby County Schools.

Board members voted on the appointment Wednesday evening.

Ray is currently assistant superintendent of academic operations and school support at SCS, according to the district’s website.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson is leaving the job to work in the private sector in January. Tuesday, Hopson presented the board with his recommendations for school closings and construction.