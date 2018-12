× Police involved in high-speed chase after shots reportedly fired at officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were involved in an early morning high-speed chase that reportedly started in the Wolfchase area.

According to initial report, shots were fired at an officer around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

That sparked a high-speed chase onto I-240. The suspect then reportedly got off the interstate near Third and I-55.

It’s unclear if the suspect was taken into custody or if the officer sustained injuries.