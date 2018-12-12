× Police chase suspect at 100 mph across Memphis interstates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver going at least 100 miles per hour narrowly missed fellow drivers while trying to get police off his tail around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators are releasing very little details.

The SUV was spotted at I-240 and Millbranch Road. Some of the chase also took place on a stretch of Germantown Parkway. The driver exited the interstate at full speed toward Third Street.

Investigators still haven’t said where it ended or who was behind the wheel. The suspect did fire some shots at officers but missed.

Even though he missed the officers, that’s still enough to keep parents of the students who go to school just feet away from where some of the chase played out on edge.

Anyone who knows anything about this crime or saw the chase this morning should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.