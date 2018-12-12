Mark Griffy started the Memphis chapter of Mobility Worldwide after he retired and was looking for a way to spread his church's mission abroad and also to fill a need he noticed.
His organization makes mobility carts for people in third-world countries who do not have use of their legs to move around easier.
"It's a little bit overwhelming," Griffy said. "I feel like it's a calling from God. It’s wonderful to see someone who's crawled their whole life and put them on this, and they leave with a smile."
So far the organization has delivered nearly 1,000 carts to countries including Haiti and the Dominican Republic, but their landlord's announcement has Griffy questioning their future.
“With utilities it’ll be $1,000 a month," Griffy said. "My board of directors feels like we can’t afford that.”
Volunteer Frank Boling said he wasn’t in a wheelchair when he started helping, but because of knee problems, he is now.
"It gives them their dignity, not only mobility, but their dignity back," Boling said. "I have a special connection with the people getting these."
Griffy is hoping for someone to offer them a new, similar space so they can keep business going.
Anyone who would like to reach out with a space to operate, the Mobility Worldwide executive director's phone number is 901-921-5586.