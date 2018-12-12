× Off-duty officer accused of sexually assaulting woman in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An off-duty police officer in Mississippi is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room.

WLBT-TV reports Olive Branch police say the Kosciusko police officer was in the area for training on Saturday when he brought a woman to his hotel room. Police say the woman told officers she went to the bathroom and was assaulted.

Police say she immediately left and reported the attack to authorities. The officer was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew says the city’s Board of Aldermen has voted to indefinitely suspend Officer Greg Collins without pay until Olive Branch police complete the investigation. Collins is set to appear in court next month.

A mugshot for Collins was not available in the jail log.