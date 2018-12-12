× Nashville city council member wants to name airport after Oprah

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A city council member in Nashville said she wants to honor one of the city’s most famous former residents in a very big way.

“It came to me from a constituent who made the suggestion and I thought it was a wonderful idea,” said Sharon Hurt.

She’s talking about renaming the Nashville airport after entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey.

“I think this makes Nashville uniquely positioned to do something that has not traditionally been done.”

Winfrey didn’t grow up in Nashville but graduated from East High School and TSU. She even got her start in television at News Channel 5.

According to WTVF, the airport currently has a policy that prevents it from being named after a living person. The guidelines also state that if a building or facility is to be named after someone, they must have made a significant impact on the airport itself or the field of aviation.

Still, Hurt said it would be fitting.

“Nashville creates stars and Oprah was one of them, so we need to recognize that and it doesn’t have to be until they’re gone.”

Travelers had mixed opinions on the idea.

“Nashville is a growing city with young people and having an airport named after a woman who impacts young people would be amazing for the city,” said one person.

“There are bound to be country stars, writers, producers singers, that have done things in the Nashville, middle Tennessee area.”

Hurt told WTVF she hopes city leaders will come around.

Of course the final say comes down to the Nashville Airport Authority Board. They have a scheduled meeting later this month.