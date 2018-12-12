× Mother says Mississippi toddler attacked at daycare

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — A one-year-old is recovering after he was found covered in blood at a daycare that was not supposed to be operating.

Letoye Hudson says her son Dakota Hudson is recovering after he was attacked by another child at his daycare last Thursday evening.

It allegedly happened at a home in Pascagoula, which also operates as a 24-hour daycare called Pooh and the Crew.

Hudson’s mother says the woman who was watching the children at the home stepped away to light the fireplace. When she came back the little boy was covered in blood and screaming.

He was taken to the emergency room and the police were called.

The state Department of Health is investigating and said the “facility is not licensed, nor has it applied for a license.”