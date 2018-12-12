Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser woman says she was putting up Christmas decorations for her elderly parents Tuesday when a man exposed himself to her, and it was not his first time doing that.

While she was setting up the nativity scene on the porch, Rodney Moore approached her. The woman, who asked not to be identified, thought Moore was a harmless neighbor, until he started flirting with her.

"At one point, I was on the ladder, and he put his hand on my waist," she said. "I thought it was my dad. I turned around, and it was that guy."

She tried to hide her discomfort, as putting up the decorations was a family tradition.

"That's something that me and my dad do, and we enjoy doing it, and he ruined it," she said.

The situation got worse the longer Moore stayed. Moore repeatedly asked her if she was "happily" married.

The victim said Moore then pulled out his private part and stood in front of her on her parents' property.

"I went to my car, and I got some protection, and I said you need to leave — now," she said.

Police arrived and found that Moore had many previous charges including theft, burglary, drug possession and vandalism.

On top of that, police told the victim she's not the first woman Moore has been accused of exposing himself to.

"He's a creep," the victim said. "He's a pervert."

Moore remains behind bars and is charged with indecent exposure, and now the family plans to finish their Christmas decorating tradition.