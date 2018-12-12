× Indigo Ag, Inc. to establish North American headquarters in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Agricultural technology company Indigo Ag, Inc. will soon be calling Memphis home.

On Wednesday, Governor Bill Haslam announced the company will establish the headquarters for its North American commercial operations right here in the Bluff City. The move will create more than 700 jobs over the next three years.

The company said it is also planning on investing $6.6 million.

“I’m extremely pleased to see Indigo create hundreds of corporate office jobs in Memphis with this expansion,” Haslam said. “Indigo is one of the fastest growing startups in the country, and the decision to make Memphis such a vital part of its future growth is a testament to Tennessee’s vibrant economy and skilled workforce.”

Indigo Ag’s President and CEO said the company selected Memphis due to its close proximity to its customers and its research partners. They also credited the city’s leaders and world class talent pool.