Highway 51 partially shutdown as fire crews battle blaze in Atoka

ATOKA, Tenn. — Part of Highway 51 in Atoka was shutdown as first responders battled a house fire on Wednesday.

It happened on Highway 51 right at the Shelby and Tipton County line. First responders were forced to block off one of the northbound lanes on the highway as they worked the fire.

WREG was told the house was occupied but was destroyed.

There were people inside the home at the time of the fire, but it’s unclear if they were hurt.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.