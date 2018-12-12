Hickory Hill townhouses declared public nuisances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two townhouses in Hickory Hill have been closed as public nuisances because of ongoing criminal activity, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Wednesday.

The adjoining residences at 5599 and 5601 Apple Blossom Drive were closed Thursday. An investigation there by the Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit showed felony drug trafficking, fighting, armed parties, domestic disturbances, theft and a sexual assault.

A search warrant in August yielded drugs, weapons and cash at the two locations which are a mile or less from an elementary school, two churches and a public park, Weirich said.

Property records indicate the owners of the residences are Mario, Donna and Marcus Leavelle, and Cortney Wade. They are scheduled to appear Friday before Judge Patrick Dandridge in General Sessions/Environmental Court Division 14.