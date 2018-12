× Frayser school dismisses early due to threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser elementary school was dismissed early Wednesday because of a threat.

Officers are on the scene at Cornerstone Prep’s Denver Campus at 1940 Frayser Boulevard around 3:30.

No suspect was located, but officers were actively checking the location.

The school, which is part of the state-run Achievement School District, serves grades K-5.