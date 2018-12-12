× Sheriff’s Office: Drunk driver tried to hit Desoto County deputy resulting in shots being fired

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — An undocumented immigrant was taken into custody and charged after authorities said he fled from deputies and tried to hit one of them with his car.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office told WREG deputies were investigating a traffic accident at Highway 305 and Bethel Road when a driver plowed through the scene nearly hitting a patrol car and a deputy. One of the deputies quickly pursued the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near I-269.

As that deputy approached the vehicle, the suspect reportedly tried to hit him with his vehicle and then sped away. The law enforcement officer responded by firing several shots in the vehicle, striking the driver in the hand.

After a short pursuit, the man finally came to a stop on Highway 305 near Byhalia Road and was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, authorities identified the suspect as Omar Paramo-Boyso. They said he’s an undocumented immigrant currently living in Memphis. Federal immigration officials asked for authorities to hold him.

Paramo-Boyso was treated for his hand injury at the Regional Medical Center. He was then charged with aggravated assault, DUI and other traffic violations.