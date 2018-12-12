× Couple charged after leading police on chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis couple were taken into custody after police say they led officers on a chase on Tuesday.

According to police it all started back on Dec. 6 when a black 2001 Mustang Cobra was stolen from outside an apartment on Macon Road. The owner told officers he received a tip the next day from a friend that the car had been spotted on Maria Street and went to check it out.

That’s where he reportedly saw a man trying to conceal the stolen vehicle behind an abandoned home. The victim got out of his car and confronted the man, only to have a gun pointed at him. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

That encounter allowed police to identify the suspected car thief as Joseph Johnson.

On Tuesday, task force officers made contact with Johnson’s mother who told them he had just left home with his girlfriend Makayla Diamonte in a black Honda Civic.

As officer’s were knocking on the girlfriend’s door a black Honda Civic pulled onto the street. Officers said Johnson was the driver.

Officers pulled up next to the car and told Johnson to put the car in park because they need to talk with him. Instead of following orders, Johnson sped away.

Police said he eventually lost control and crashed at Goodlett and Southern.

Johnson was charged with aggravated assault, theft of property, intentionally evading arrest, evading arrest, and drug possession.

Diamonte was charged as an accessory after the fact