× Woman warns flasher may be prowling I-55 in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Mid-South college student is sending out a warning to drivers on Interstate 55 in northern Mississippi about a driver who may have more on his mind than the road.

She said she was driving alone between Batesville and Grenada early Sunday morning when a man in a silver Nissan started driving beside her.

“He like pulled next to me and I thought he was, like, racing and so I just didn’t look over or anything like that,” she said.

She tried not to pay attention but the man wouldn’t stay out of her peripheral vision. She finally looked over again, discovering he was inappropriately touching himself.

Shocked, the Ole Miss student thought quickly.

“I just like sped off because I didn’t want him to like follow me.”

She was able to snap a picture of the silver vehicle, but there are no tags, only dealer plates.

She called family, who notified the Mississippi Highway Patrol, who said they don’t have much to go on to look for the culprit.

But they are warning drivers to be aware, this victim saying it’s important to get the word out.