Supreme Court rejects county’s appeal over woman’s time in jail

This undated photo released by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office, shows Jessica Jauch. A federal judge in northern Mississippi ruled on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, that Choctaw County and Sheriff Cloyd Halford liable for jailing Jauch for 96 days without seeing a judge in 2012. The judge is setting a trial in 2019 to determine damages, but the county and Halford are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to get the case thrown out. Jauch was cleared of a drug charge after a police video showed she had committed no crime. (Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has rejected a Mississippi county’s appeal in the case of a woman who was jailed for more than three months without seeing a judge.
The court’s order on Monday leaves in place a federal judge’s ruling that Choctaw County and its sheriff are liable for violating the woman’s constitutional rights. A jury trial to determine damages is scheduled for March.
The woman was held for 96 days before she was given the opportunity to post bail. She had been arrested on traffic charges and was then served with a drug indictment.
A survey of Mississippi jails released this year found 2,500 defendants jailed before trial have been in custody 90 or more consecutive days. More than 600 defendants have been in jail longer than a year.