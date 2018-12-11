× Shelby County detectives met with gunshots while serving warrant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Narcotic detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office came under gunfire at 8 p.m. Monday while attempting to serve a search warrant in Parkway Village.

Detectives knocked on the door of a home at 4225 Kenosha Road and announced their presence. The person inside the home refused to open the door, so the officers used force to enter.

Once they got inside, the detectives were met with gunfire from suspect Mattjustin Beale, according to the SCSO. One of the detectives returned fire and missed Beale.

The suspect crashed into a glass rear door reinforced with metal while trying to get away from the officers. After a “lengthy struggle,” detectives apprehended Beale.

The detectives did not receive any injuries from the gunfire, but Beale was transported to Regional One Hospital due to injuries he sustained while attempting to escape.

Detectives searched the residence and seized almost five pounds of marijuana, 17 prescription pills, one vehicle and $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds. They also found two handguns that were found stolen from Memphis and Germantown.

Beale, 28, and Brandie Thomas, 28, another person in the home, are both facing many felony charges. Three children were in the home at the time and were released to family members.

This shooting is still under investigation.