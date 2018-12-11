× R&S Staffing hold hiring event Wednesday in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — A local staffing agency is looking for candidates to fill open positions in Gallaway, Tennessee.

R&S Staffing will be looking for a reach truck operator, shipping coordinator and cycle counter during a hiring event on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the American Job Center in Somerville.

The pay will be between $13 and $15 per hour depending on the job.

For more information, call Amber Covington at (901) 578-4287.