Police: Off-duty officer shot while passing car in Glenview area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting one of their own while off-duty.

According to authorities, the officer was near the intersection of McLemore and Willett when he started to pass a silver four-door sedan. That’s when the suspects started shooting at him, police said.

The officer sustained an injury to his arm but was able to drive to the fire station on McLemore for help. From there he was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

At this time, police said they do not believe the suspects knew the man was an officer. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.