× Olive Branch woman sentenced to 20 years on child abuse charges

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Desoto County woman was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after authorities say she harmed a child in her care.

Hailey McConnell was sentenced and taken into custody on Friday.

In August 2017, the 27-year-old was arrested after police say she shook a 6-month-old baby girl causing serious bodily harm.

The child was rushed to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where she underwent treatment and was released.

Deputies said the injuries were reported by the child’s parents.

McConnell was charged with felony child abuse/ serious bodily harm.