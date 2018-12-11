Mississippi man who rammed cars to flee ‘zombies’ gets 15 years

GULFPORT, Miss. — A Mississippi Gulf Coast man who rammed vehicles because he thought zombies were chasing him has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Sun Herald reports 32-year-old Shaun Michael Stroud of Kiln pleaded guilty last week to aggravated assault, grand larceny and malicious mischief.

Gulfport police arrested Stroud April 8 after he stole a front-end loader from a recycling center and smashed into at least four cars in a Walmart parking lot, including two with people inside. Stroud’s wild ride ended after he hit a palm tree and got a flat tire.

Stroud told police he thought the world was ending.

Harrison County District Attorney Joel Smith says Stroud was on drugs.

Besides prison, Stroud must pay $41,000 in restitution and spend five years on post-release supervision.