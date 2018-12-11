× Mississippi man accused of targeting Shelby County Home Depots captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects who authorities say has been targeting Home Depots throughout Shelby County has finally been taken into custody.

Christopher Garrett of Byhalia was arrested on Monday. He was charged with evading arrest and theft of property.

According to police, Garrett and another man have stolen thousands of dollars in merchandise from Home Depots in the area since April 2018. Each time, Garrett would wait in the car as the other man went inside and stole the items.

Their latest hit reportedly happened November 28 at the store located in the 4900 block of Stage Road.

On that day, the suspects followed that same plan; Garrett waited outside while his accomplice went in.

But this time, the staff was waiting for them.

As the accomplice went around the store a staff member called police who stationed themselves in the parking lot near the getaway car.

After retrieving a saw and nailer, the accomplice ran out of the fire exit door, jumped into the vehicle and the pair sped away. The officers tried to stop them but the suspects took off at a high rate of speed down Covington Pike.

Despite not catching the suspects, officers said they were able to retrieve the getaway vehicle’s license plate information. That car turned out to be registered to Garrett who was finally taken into custody on Monday.

His accomplice has still not been located.