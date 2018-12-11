× Memphis River Parks Partnership searching for ambassadors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis River Parks Partnership is looking for people who love the Memphis riverfront and want to be part of its future.

The group is taking applications for volunteers who want to be River Parks Ambassadors.

You’ll get an inside look at the latest plans for the Memphis riverfront and attend community events to promote the river parks. Volunteers will also raise money for them.

To apply, click here.

The application deadline is December 31st.