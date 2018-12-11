× Memphis police officer arrested on assault charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer has been relieved of duty following an allegation of domestic assault in Shelby County.

Patrick Hubbard, 27, turned himself in to county authorities Tuesday following a criminal investigation into an incident that allegedly happened while he was off duty, MPD said.

Police did not provide more details pending the investigation.

Patrick Hubbard was hired by the Memphis Police Department in August of 2015 and is assigned to the Organized Crime Unit.

“No law enforcement officer is above the law,” Police Director Michael Rallings said. “If an officer violates the law, they will face the consequences. This administration expects all officers to conduct themselves ethically, honestly and with integrity both on and off-duty.”