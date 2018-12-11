× Memphis named a ‘best emerging destination for 2019’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis was named one of North America’s “best emerging destinations for 2019” by top travel influencers from around the world on travel website Travel Lemming.

The listing says Memphis has the stats to support it being “the next hot Southern city.” The city has seen a 5 percent year-over-year increase in tourism. This is largely due to the city’s history.

“From the Civil Rights Movement to Rock ‘n’ Roll, Memphis has been at the epicenter of many of America’s most culturally defining moments,” the posting says. “Oh, and of course there’s that famous BBQ.”

The article also attributed the Bluff City’s travel boom to a surging nightlife scene.

The other North American cities that made the list are Manitoba, Canada; Alaska; Savannah, Georgia; Grenada; Sacramento, California; Manatí, Puerto Rico; Guadeloupe and Valladolid, Mexico