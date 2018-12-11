× Memphis City Council moves forward with six members present

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city business finally began moving forward Tuesday, but without four council members, and with some big decisions still left on the table.

Chairman Berlin Boyd promised he would find a way to get business done, and with his city attorney there guiding the way, that’s exactly what he did. But there were still some limitations.

Boyd held a City Council meeting Tuesday morning with just six members present. Four didn’t come, and there are three vacant seats, including Districts 1 and 6 and Super District 8.

It all stems from when Joe Brown, Patrice Robinson, Jamita Swearengen and Martavius Jones walked out during a controversial vote over the District 1 appointment.

They haven’t been back since, though their attorney did come Tuesday.

“We think Rhonda Logan should be seated right now by this council,” said their attorney Ricky Wilkins. “She was the highest vote-getter.”

But while they dispute one seat, oother city business has been waiting.

That includes allocating funds for fiber Internet in more than 20 community centers and accepting more than $60,000 in grants for bulletproof vests for the police department.

That’s why Boyd asked the city attorney to find a way for them to meet.

He says since the council only has 10 members, six is enough for a majority on some matters.

But the attorney for the absent members disagrees, saying his clients question any approvals made today without at least seven people there.

“We wanted to put the council on notice today that there are serious issues out there,” Wilkins said.

Though at this point, neither side says it’s going to file a lawsuit.

Council tabled some bigger issues Tuesday including the MLGW budget.

Boyd says he plans to make appointments for all three vacant council seats, all at the meeting next week.

All members say they will be there.