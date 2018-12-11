× Man charged with murder following shooting near airport Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect accused of killing another man inside the lobby of a motel near the airport has been charged with first-degree murder.

Travis Haynes was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

According to police, Haynes was inside the Garden Inn on American Way early Monday morning with Jeremy Robinson. There was some sort of altercation following which Haynes allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Robinson multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

Surveillance video captured the shooting and gave investigators a good look at the suspect and the make of the car he was driving, police said. They subsequently located the vehicle abandoned at Clearbrook and American Way.

Haynes was taken into custody not too far from there.

A motive for the shooting was not released.

According to court documents, Haynes has been in and out of jail since 2005.