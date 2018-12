× Lanes blocked as first responders work two crashes on I-40, I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders are working two crashes involving overturned vehicles on the interstate system this morning.

The first happened on I-40 near mile marker 27. That’s where one vehicle overturned, leaving the center lanes blocked in both directions.

The roadway is expected to be open by 7:30 a.m.

Around the same time, another vehicle overturned on I-240 near exit 31. The southbound lanes are closed at this time.