Jimmy Dean sausage links recalled due to metal shards

WASHINGTON — More than 29,000 pounds of frozen Jimmy Dean sausage links have been recalled after consumers reported finding metal shards inside them.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the issue was discovered Monday, Dec. 10 after the company received reports from five different people that they found metal inside the 23.4 ounce bags of Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Server Original Sausage Links.

The product has a use by date of Jan. 31, 2019 and bears the case code A6382168.

If you have these products in your freezer throw them away or return it to the place of purchase.

