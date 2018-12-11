× Hopson presents plan that would consolidate 28 schools, build 10 more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson presented a plan to the school board Tuesday that would consolidate 28 schools, rezone 22, build 10 new ones and build additions to five others.

Hopson said in a tweet that the plan puts 15,000 kids in new buildings in Orange Mound, Raleigh/Frayser, Woodstock, Hickory Hill, Parkway Village and Whitehaven, saves $15-25 million per year that could be invested into operations and eliminates $102 million in deferred maintenance.

He says the district has 25,000 empty seats and around $500 million in deferred maintenance, including issues with HVAC systems that forced several school closures in the past few weeks.

“Many of our schools were built in the 1950s and are in desperate need of upgrades and repairs,” Hopson said in an editorial published Monday. “Although our community is well aware of these issues and the $450MM needed to fix these problems, public entities have not made investments to enhance the standard of living in some areas.”

The plan includes several different scenarios, but schools potentially affected could include: