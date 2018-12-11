Ho, ho, whoa! Some ceramic Christmas trees selling for a lot of green

They’re the perfect decoration (no clean-up) and are making a big comeback.

And now those vintage ceramic Christmas trees are reportedly selling for some big bucks.

The value of the beautiful decoration, which was popular in the 1960s and 1970s, goes up around the holidays, according to TODAY Home.

TODAY reports some of the trees are selling for hundreds of dollars, including this one on eBay which says it sold for $649.

Vintage lifestyle expert Bob Richter gave TODAY these tips: Sell the ceramic trees on eBay with a three-day listing; include “Get in time for Christmas” in the title. Richter said musical trees are more valuable.

He stressed that the trees are not very valuable at other times of the year so now is the time to try and sell them.